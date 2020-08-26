“Is you in or is you ain’t?”
That could be the motto of the research being done in the venerable Cedar Hill Cemetery into the hills southwest of Fort Pierre.
For years, it hasn’t been clear exactly who is buried where, exactly, in this historic cemetery owned by the city, but quite a distance from it. Most graves are marked, some augustly.
But the cemetery's records don't appear to include everyone buried here, so there are unmarked graves that need marking. More unusually, some remains were exhumed decades ago and moved to another cemetery northwest of Fort Pierre, without records of the emptied tombs being kept well.
A team of technologically advanced scientists are using a drone, globally positioned satellites, computers and, well, a tape measure and shovels, to try to find where empty graves and unmarked graves have bedeviled city officials and families when it comes to burying.
It was a decade ago or so that the city quit adding any more bodies to the rough-hewn graveyard because of the uncertainty about where to dig.
Cedar Hill is a few miles of winding gravel road up and through hills west and south from Fort Pierre. It's a beautiful drive and a beautiful place.
Even at 106 degrees on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Chris Leatherman, who has a business of mapping by drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle, in Gillette, Wyoming, and teaches such mapping at the University of Denver, spent several days this week photographing the approximately 40 acres of Cedar Hill Cemetery. He said he will create a large digital map from the hundreds of photographs, which themselves will help city leaders figure out if there are unmarked graves. He also will make this work part of the class on photogrammetry - measuring things using photographs - at the University of Denver this fall, he said.
On the ground, Matt Busch and Dustin Lloyd, archaeologists with the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Archaeological Research Center in Rapid City, looked for any depressions or mounds that might be unmarked graves, or emptied graves. Measuring such sites and recording the GPS coordinates for later checking, the two will provide more data for the city to use.
Although Busch grew up in Fort Pierre, graduating from Stanley County High in 1997, he has no ancestors laid to rest in Cedar Hill, he said.
Mayor Gloria Hanson said the city doesn't have to pay for this monumental task. Leatherman is donating his time and expertise; the city paid for his hotel room for three days.
The State Historical Society's Archaeological Research Center has a fund set aside for such community-based projects, Lloyd said.
It's important to Fort Pierre.
Hanson said the first call she got after being elected mayor in 2014 was from someone who couldn’t find a loved one’s grave in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
“It was so bad,” she said of how overgrown the cemetery had become, with brush and small trees.
She began organizing an effort to determine who, what, when and where people had been laid to rest in the city-owned cemetery.
She credits the Hiram Lodge #123 of Masons of Fort Pierre and Pierre for stepping up to the task.
"They brought chainsaws and went to work," she said. Upkeep of the cemetery had fallen away over the years so that brush and trees and prairie grass had obscured quite a few headstones and markers, she said.
The city crews take care of the general mowing and weeding, but the heavier work got done by the Masonic volunteers for the most part, she said.
The cemetery dates to about 1894, first called “Union Cemetery” because Civil War veterans were some of its first early but late clients. There was a “Boot Hill” over to one side, reportedly, because Fort Pierre used to have a reputation of sorts that included gun fights, Hanson said.
A bank robber was buried here shortly after he helped knock off a Fort Pierre bank. In 1927, after he helped four pals rob the Fort Pierre National Bank, Mike “Dago” Hovart - or "Frank 'Dago Mike' Hovart," or "Mike Hill" or "Mayo Hovart" among other names he used - was shot by a tailor who knelt with a rifle to try to stop, or at least punish, the bank robbers who fled in a big Studebaker with about $1,500 in cash.
Joe Depner, besides being a tailor and shop owner, was a crack shot, and hit a few of the five robbers. His last shot went through the car's back window and mortally wounded Hovart, according to news reports at the time.
Nearing the Condon ranch across the Cheyenne River northwest of Fort Pierre, the robbers found Hovart unresponsive and dumped his body in a dry wash where it was found face down a few days later.
Hard feelings or not in Fort Pierre, Hovart's corpse was brought back and buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The gang mostly was from Huron.
The other bank robbers were sentenced to prison by Judge Hughes, who no doubt is buried with the several other Hughes in a major section of Cedar Hill, Hanson said.
There are more humble headstones.
One aged, weathered grave with a stone lamb resting on top as was common on children’s graves, tells a poignant story concisely: Winnifred Ella, daughter, of Herman and Mattie Ostendorf; born March 6, 1900, died March 24, 1909.
George D. Mathieson was only about 15 when he was put on the roster in Yankton to the newly formed Company B of the Dakota Cavalry in 1862 to protect the frontier settlers from the Dakota Indians who had risen up in Minnesota against starvation. In 1863, it appears Mathieson was part of Gen. Sully’s army that fought the Dakotas on Killdeer Mountain west of Bismarck.
In 1909, according to the city directory, George D. Mathieson was running a meat market in Fort Pierre which had become one of the nation's biggest markets for the thousands of cattle fattened on the rich grass on the Indian reservations west of the Missouri River. He died in 1916 and local veterans still make sure there is a small American flag planted next to his plain white headstone here.
The question many might ask when seeing this scenic and historic cemetery is why was it built here? It’s far from Fort Pierre and there wasn’t a church here. Getting a filled coffin in a wagon up these hills on a dirt road or less 125 years ago must have been quite an undertaking.
For years, the grave digger, Bill Morgan, walked the two or three miles from town up and across the hills to dig graves in Cedar Hill, Mayor Hanson said.
But once the Scotty Philip Cemetery was opened northwest of the city about the time of World War I, more people went there post-mortem. Family members even came to Cedar Hill to dig up loved ones's remains and move them to the new cemetery where the expanded family could have plenty of room to have everyone together in the long term, said Doug Runge, who manages the Scotty Philip Cemetery.
The records of who was exhumed and who was buried were not kept carefully enough at Cedar Hill, Hanson said. Enough so that it became a problem to have new burials when no one was sure if a certain plot was empty or not.
So about a decade ago, the city stopped allowing burials or selling plots at Cedar Hill.
Hanson said she’s looking forward to seeing the new research help get the cemetery opened up again.
“The long term goal for us is to be able to make our records more accurate,” Hanson said while looking over the cemetery on Wednesday. “And we are hoping to create a self-guided walking tour, where people can use their cell phones or a brochure, and identify graves.”
Ken Stewart, recently retired from the State Historical Society in Pierre, said this is a pilot project that should provide a program for other cities and perhaps churches to use in mapping and studying old cemeteries.
Mayor Hanson knows the personal connection people in and around Fort Pierre have to Cedar Hill Cemetery.
“My uncle, Ernest Caldwell, is buried here. He was a carpenter and a bachelor. He came to live with us. And we lived in a house that was 24 feet by 24 feet and there were six of us. But my parents found room for him. When I was 10, he taught me to play checkers.”
