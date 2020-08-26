“Is you in or is you ain’t?”
That could be the motto of the research being done in the venerable Cedar Hills Cemetery into the hills southwest of Fort Pierre.
For years, it hasn’t been clear exactly who is buried where, exactly, in this historic cemetery owned by the city, but quite a distance from it. Records don't appear to include everyone buried here, so there are unmarked graves that need marking. Some remains were exhumed decades ago and moved to another cemetery northwest of Fort Pierre.
A team of technologically advanced scientists are using a drone, globally positioned satellites, computers and, well, a tape measure and shovels, to try to find where empty graves and unmarked graves have bedeviled city officials and families when it comes to burying.
It was a decade ago that the city quit adding any more bodies to the rough-hewn graveyard because of the uncertainty about where to dig.
Cedar Hills is a few miles of winding gravel road up and through hills west and south from Fort Pierre. It's a beautiful drive and a beautiful place.
Even at 106 degrees on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Chris Leatherman, who has a business of mapping by drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle, in Gillette, Wyoming, and teaches such mapping at the University of Denver, spent a couple days this week photographing the approximately 40 acres of Cedar Hills Cemetery. He said he will create a large digital map. And the photographs will help city leaders figure out if there are unmarked graves.
On the ground, Matt Busch and Dustin Lloyd, archaeologists with the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Archaeological Research Center in Rapid City, looked for any depressions or mounds that might be unmarked graves, or emptied graves. Measuring such sites and recording the GPS coordinates for later checking, the two will provide more data for the city to use.
Although Busch grew up in Fort Pierre, graduating from Stanley County High in 1997, he has no ancestors laid to rest in Cedar Hills, he said.
Mayor Gloria Hanson said the first call she got after being elected in 2014 was from someone who couldn’t find a loved one’s grave site in Cedar Hills.
“It was so bad,” she said of how overgrown the cemetery had become.
She began organizing an effort to determine who, what, when and where people had been laid to rest in the city-owned cemetery.
The cemetery dates to about 1894, first called “Union Cemetery” because Civil War veterans were some of its first clients. There was a “Boot Hill” over on one side, reportedly, because Fort Pierre used to have a reputation of sorts including gun fights.
A bank robber is buried here: In 1927, after he helped a couple pals knock off the Fort Pierre National Bank, Mike “Dago” Hovart - or "Frank 'Dago Mike' Hovart," among other names he used - was shot by a shopkeeper who knelt with a rifle to try to stop, or at least punish, the bank robbers who fled in a big Studebaker.
The clothing store owner's last shot went through the car's back window and mortally wounded Hovart. On their way to the Condon ranch across the Cheyenne River northwest of Fort Pierre, the robbers dumped Hovart's body along the road, according to a newspaper account of the bank robbery. Hovart was brought back and buried in Cedar Hills Cemetery.
One aged, weathered grave with a stone lamb resting on top as was common on children’s graves, tells a poignant story concisely: Winnifred Ella, daughter, of Herman and Mattie Ostendorf; born March 6, 1900, died March 24, 1909.
George D. Mathieson was only about 15 when he was put on the roster in Yankton to the newly formed Company B of the Dakota Cavalry in 1862 to protect the frontier settlers from the Dakota Indians who had risen up in Minnesota against starvation. In 1863, it appears Mathieson was part of Gen. Sully’s army that fought the Dakotas on Killdeer Mountain west of Bismarck.
In 1909, according to the city directory, George D. Mathieson was running a meat market in Fort Pierre which had become one of the nation's biggest markets for the thousands of cattle fattened on the rich grass on the Indian reservations west of the Missouri River. He died in 1916 and local veterans still make sure there is a small American flag planted next to his headstone.
The question many might have when seeing this scenic and historic cemetery is why was it built here? It’s far from Fort Pierre and there wasn’t a church here. Getting a coffin in a wagon up these hills on a dirt road must have been quite an undertaking.
For years, the grave digger, Bill Morgan, walked the two or three miles from town across the hills to dig graves here, Mayor Hanson said.
But once Scotty Philip Cemetery was opened about the time of World War I northwest of the city, more people went there, and some even came to dig up loved ones's remains at Cedar Hills and move them to the new cemetery where the family could have plenty of room to have everyone together, said Doug Runge, who manages the Scotty Philip Cemetery.
The records of who was exhumed and who was buried were not kept carefully enough at Cedar Hills. Enough so that it became a problem to have new burials when no one was sure if a certain plot was empty or not.
So about a decade ago, the city stopped allowing burials at Cedar Hills.
Hanson said she’s looking forward to seeing the new research help get the cemetery working again.
“The long term goal for us is to be able to make our records more accurate,” Hanson said while looking over the cemetery. “And we are hoping to create a self-guided walking tour, where people can use their cell phones or a brochure, and identify graves.”
Ken Stewart, recently retired from the State Historical Society in Pierre, said this is a pilot project that should provide a program for other cities and perhaps churches to use in mapping and studying cemeteries.
Hanson knows the personal connection people in and around Fort Pierre have to Cedar Hills Cemetery.
“My uncle, Ernest Caldwell, is buried here. He was a carpenter and a bachelor. He came to live with us. And we lived in a house, 24 feet by 24 feet, with six of us. But my parents found room for him. When I was 10, he taught me to play checkers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.