The Fort Pierre City Council held its first reading on Tuesday to rezone an area along Port Charlotte Avenue that is scheduled to become the site of townhomes in the near future, and potentially relieve housing shortfalls.
“We have a developer there that’s willing to build townhouses there and purchase the land and he’s ready to proceed and like to build ten units,” Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn said when introducing Ordinance 1056 at Tuesday’s meeting. “These are eight lots and he’d like to turn them into 10 units for townhouse construction. They’ll be duplex-style.”
If Ordinance 1056 is approved, the council will allow four lots in the Marion’s Garden Planned Development District to be rezoned from single-family housing to townhouses, creating an eight-lot chain of such homes on the south side of Port Charlotte Avenue. The lots are all currently empty, though Lori Jacobson of the Fort Pierre Public Works Administration told the Capital Journal that developer HME Management of Brookings could start construction as soon as the end of this month or early in October.
“There’ll be a couple of different types of homes to choose from, two- and three-bedroom living, and I think it’ll bring in some nice choices for folks in our nice little town that we have,” Jacobson said. “And we’re short on housing, so it’s kind of nice to know that we can have some choices available to us here, so we’re kind of excited about that.”
Jacobson said she is well aware of her town’s housing shortage, but isn’t sure how serious it is at this time.
“I don’t really know how short it is, and I don’t really know what those will be for sale at, I don’t know what that price point is going to be,” Jacobson said. “But I do know that we have a shortage. I don’t know what that percentage is. I would like to say though that we do need housing at all of the levels of marketability for all socioeconomic statuses. And I would like to think that we can provide that not just with this townhome living but for all levels of living.”
Jacobson said the decision to rezone was undertaken by the Marion’s Garden Homeowner’s Association, which operates the planned development district, before it came to the Fort Pierre planning and zoning board.
Ordinance 1052 will come before the Fort Pierre City Council for a public hearing and potential adoption on Oct. 4.
“And basically (HME) can always start building prior to those final readings, it’s just that they build at their own risk,” Jacobson said. “Once they get through their final readings, they’re approved as long as there aren’t any issues that come up.”
‘Quite serious’
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson acknowledged the severity of her city’s housing situation in a Wednesday interview with the Capital Journal.
“I would say that the situation is quite serious,” Hanson said. “I know that it’s difficult for our workforce to find affordable housing and so we really want to address that.”
Hanson talked of the planned tax increment financing (TIF) district Fort Pierre approved in July, also an HME project. The tracts of land for that project reside in the corridor bordered by U.S. Highway 14 and South Dakota Highway 1806, northwest of downtown.
“What this company normally does is (construct) a variety of housing styles within their developments, and they will have multi-family and apartments, they will have twin homes and they will have single-family homes,” Hanson said. “And what we need to do is to keep them affordable. Anyone can build housing if they have enough money and anyone can buy a house if they have enough money, but what we need to do is keep it affordable.”
Under tax increment financing, Fort Pierre would capture the to-be-defined district’s tax increment — the difference between the property’s baseline taxable value before and after new development — from the time of the district’s creation to its termination. That would help offset infrastructure costs, Hanson said.
“If we can do that, that will save a developer money so they can keep the prices low and affordable,” Hanson said. “And we would have, whomever the developer is and whomever the landowner is, we will have that agreement in writing before we proceed.”
City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said Wednesday that the city has only a “general awareness” of housing development in Fort Pierre.
“Though, development on either side of the river typically benefits both communities,” Bohnenkamp wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.