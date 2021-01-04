U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a Fort Pierre resident, officially began his second six-year term on Sunday by taking the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
During the Nov. 3 general election, Rounds bested Democrat challenger Dan Ahlers by greater than a 2-to-1 vote margin.
“Continuing to work on behalf of South Dakotans in the United States Senate is a tremendous privilege and honor. I’m also incredibly thankful (wife Jean Rounds) was able to join me for the ceremony,” Rounds stated via news release.
“I look forward to getting to work on the important issues that will define our future,” Rounds added.
Rounds was sworn into office by Vice President Mike Pence and escorted by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.
Rounds added this was Jean’s first trip to Washington, D.C., since she first started cancer treatment in June 2019.
According to his online biography, Rounds first took office in January 2015 and has since served on four committees: Senate Armed Services; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Veterans’ Affairs; and Environment and Public Works.
Previously, Rounds previously served as the 31st governor of South Dakota from 2003 to 2011, winning re-election in 2006. From 1991 to 2000, he was elected five times to the South Dakota State Senate.
His biography states that Rounds is a lifelong South Dakotan, born in Huron, the eldest of 11 siblings. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Dakota State University. In the private sector, Rounds built a successful insurance and real estate business with offices throughout the state.
