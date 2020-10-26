Fort Pierre water repairs/disruptions discussed

The Mni Wiconi System Core Pipeline near the water treatment plant in Fort Pierre recently underwent repairs. The repairs caused interim interruptions in water service to the entire system, particularly to water users in Fort Pierre.
All water leaks have been repaired and service has been restored to all users, stated the news release from the Bureau of Reclamation. There is a need for pipe replacement along a portion of the distribution system where the leaks have been occurring. The Bureau is waiting for more funding.
"Reclamation will continue to monitor the performance of the Mni Wiconi System and make necessary repairs to ensure continuation of service," said Joe Hall, Reclamation's Dakotas area manager, Bismarck, North Dakota. Hall referred to these as “temporary water supply issues."
The Oglala-Sioux Rural Water Supply System (OSRWSS) provides water to an area that extends from Fort Pierre along the Missouri River, southeast to Lower Brule Indian Reservation, south and west to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Todd County, and continues west to deliver water to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
The OSRWSS Core System also provides bulk connections to West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System along both pipeline routes.
The project is roughly equivalent to one-sixth of the surface area of the entire state of South Dakota, or roughly 12,500 square miles. The project serves approximately 51,000 people and is used for watering of 225,000 cow/calf pairs.
The Bureau of Reclamation is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior. It is the nation's largest wholesale water supplier and second largest producer of hydroelectric power. It also provides flood control, recreation opportunities, and environmental benefits.
How many clients were temporarily cut off during repairs?
“A portion of the systems Mni Wiconi provides water did experience an interruption in service within parts of their respective systems,” said Sterling Rech, Bureau of Reclamation, Missouri Basin & Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas Gulf Regions. “The repairs have been completed and service has been restored to all users.”
How many were on temporary restrictions during these repair times?
“Individual rural water systems and the communities they serve determine if temporary restrictions are necessary. Reclamation did not request water use restrictions for the recent repairs,” said Rech.
Approximately how much has been spent on these repairs so far?
“Reclamation and the project sponsors are still working out the details of costs and they are on-going,” said Rech.
About how many people have been working on these repairs?
“The Mni Wiconi Core System and Reclamation appreciates the assistance they have received on the repairs from various contractors, rural water systems, and communities,” said Rech.
What, exactly, is the additional funding for? How much funding?
“Reclamation has identified a need for pipe replacement and continues to work with the Project sponsors to identify and work out the details,” said Rech.
What size and materials of pipes were repaired?
“24-inch steel pipe,” said Rech.
What is the replacement made of?
“The pipeline has been repaired using different techniques as appropriate,” said Rech.
Has anything similar to this occurred before?
“All water systems experience the need for system maintenance or periodic repairs. Due to the frequency of repairs in a particular area Reclamation has determined that replacement should be considered,” said Rech.
A Mni Wiconi Rural Water System trunk line that runs under Fort Pierre has caused thousands of dollars in damage to Fort Pierre streets. The city had to mandate several water restrictions while the pipes were being repaired. Fort Pierre officials contacted U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said Johnson was caught off guard by the leak information.
The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the line, has been approved for emergency funding to replace the line, but such approval requires Congressional action. Rick Hahn, public works director for Fort Pierre, said Johnson’s staff has told him that approval by Congress is likely.
Hahn said Fort Pierre is looking at all avenues for keeping a water supply in the city. One possibility for the Mni Wiconi trunk line is to route a replacement pipe around Fort Pierre so the line would not run through Fort Pierre city limits.
According to Roxanne Heezen, finance officer for the city of Fort Pierre, the entire town - approximately 1,230 accounts - was affected by the water restrictions caused by the repairs. Five different restrictions were mandated, for two different leaks. These restrictions varied from four hours to 2.5 days. Fort Pierre crews assisted with the repairs. Heezen said that the cost to Fort Pierre in time, repairs, restrictions, and everything else “has not been calculated at this time,” and, “We have heard talk of further repairs, but aren’t aware of any definite plans at this time.”
Heezen said that Fort Pierre’s monthly water usage for 2019 was about 9 million gallons sold. The usage in 2019 during the months in 2020 when the restrictions occurred was, “In August 2019, they used around 17 million gallons; September 2019, around 13 million gallons; October 2019, around 7 million.” Fort Pierre does have an emergency water supply, “We have two storage tanks for a total of 1 million gallons. How long it will last depends on how well our customers respond to the restrictions, along with the time of year and activities around town,” said Heezen.
Mayor Gloria Hanson, in trying to recall from her many various city updates, "I believe ... that our million gallons of storage, under normal use, would last two days in the summer and three days in the winter." She would have to confirm this.
