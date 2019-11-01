Bailey Tibbs of Fort Pierre was arrested Monday night in Pierre, ticketed for DUI and reckless driving on Church Street.
It was a traffic crash that stopped traffic for a time as other drivers had to use other routes as a half-dozen law enforcement squad vehicles with flashing lights and an overturned Jeep caught the attention of passersby.
Tibbs, 23, was driving her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Church Street when she hit a parked, unoccupied 1996 Chevy pickup truck near the intersection of Governors Drive, said Police Capt. Bryan Walz.
“As a result of the collision, the Jeep rolled on its side,” Walz told the Capital Journal on Friday, Nov. 1.
It happened at 8:38 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, near Riggs High School, the YMCA and Rawlins Municipal Library, just east of the Capitol grounds.
Tibbs was not injured and no other vehicle than the pickup was hit.
Traffic was cordoned off for a time while the Jeep was righted by a tow truck.
Tibbs failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Hughes County Jail with expected charges of DUI-first offense and reckless driving. Both are Class 1 misdemeanors in state law with maximum sentences of one year in jail.
It’s an offense with a routine “personal recognizance” bond,meaning in most cases, someone arrested for such offenses is, like Tibbs, at the jail only for about an hour for the paperwork. She would make an initial court appearance later after the local prosecutor files charges.
First-offense DUI charges typically don’t result in jail time.
