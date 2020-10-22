Tia LaRoche of Fort Pierre was seriously injured Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Falls that killed a Rapid City woman and injured a Fort Thompson man.
According to Tony Mangan, communications director for the state Department of Public Safety who released the names on Thursday, it happened about 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, a half-mile east of Rowena, South Dakota, east of Sioux Falls and near the Iowa state line.
Autumn Dimit, 33, of Rapid City, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer east on state Highway 42 when it left the roadway and rolled. Dimit was killed, pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers, LaRoche, 26, and Zachary Ziegler, 34, of Fort Thompson, were ejected from the SUV and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release from Mangan. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.
None of the three in the SUV were wearing seat belts, Mangan said.
Photos of the crash site published by Sioux Falls news organizations showed the SUV upside down in a field near a road resting on its crushed roof.
The Highway Patrol investigation continues and the information so far is preliminary, Mangan said.
