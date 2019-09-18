United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Fort Pierre, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
Tiffany Kay Frazier, n/k/a Tiffany Kay Castiglione, age 26, was indicted on September 10, 2019. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on September 17, 2019, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 40 years in prison and/or a $5,000,000 fine, at least 4 years of supervised release, and $100 to the federal Crime Victims Fund for each Count. Restitution may also be ordered.
The Indictment alleges that beginning at a time unknown, but no later than on or about the 1st day of January 2017, and continuing to on or about September 10, 2019, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Castiglione knowingly and intentionally, combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed with persons known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The charge is merely an accusation and Castiglione is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The investigation is being conducted by Pierre Police Department and the Northern Plains Safe Trials Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.
Castiglione was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.