Pamela Duncan of Fort Pierre took $14,603 from a regional tribal employment agency in Pierre to pay her personal attorney and for gym memberships for herself and her daughter and by double-dipping on paychecks and expense accounts, she admitted to federal prosecutors.
On Monday, June 1, in federal court in Pierre, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Duncan, 53, of Fort Pierre, to a year of probation and ordered her to pay $4,000 in restitution.
Duncan, who went to high school in Fort Pierre and worked for the state government for a year or two, and had been executive director of United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corp., where she began working in 2003.
Duncan became executive director of USTDC when Executive Director Laurel Claymore died in April 2016. Duncan was fired on Aug. 24, 2018, according to court documents in her plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
As part of her guilty plea in February, Duncan admitted that from Jan. 9, 2017 to Aug. 20, 2018, as an agent of USTDC, she embezzled, stole or otherwise took property worth at least $5,000 from the federally-funded agency that acts as an employment agency for tribes in South Dakota and North Dakota.
Dawn Block, another ex-employee of USTDC, has pleaded not guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the agency.
USTDC has offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls and at 122 E. Sioux Ave., in Pierre.
According to Duncan’s plea deal:
She took home two new Microsoft computers worth a total of $3,520 shortly after USTDC bought them and returned them only after she was terminated and was asked what happened to them.
On April 25, 2018, she used the USTDC Capital One credit card to pay $1,022.40 to a gym/health club in Pierre for memberships for her and her daughter. Duncan then approved a USTDC check for $1,260.50 to pay the entire credit card balance, including the gym memberships.
On April 27, 2017, Duncan used the same credit card to buy memberships at the same gym, under a different name and management. She approved a USTDC check of $6,256.15 to pay off the credit card balance that included the gym memberships, Duncan admitted in her plea deal. “Duncan stated she felt that she owed USTDC for the cost of the gym memberships,” according to a court document from prosecutors.
On July 24, 2018, Duncan “caused the issuance of a USTDC check in the amount of $1,500 made payable to Pierre attorney Rob Konrad for “personal attorney services.”
“Duncan later acknowledged that payment was not related to USTDC business and that it was wrong for her to use USTDC funds for personal attorney services.”
The federal court documents do not indicate why she needed an attorney.
Duncan also admitted she took payroll advances of $1,600, $1,150 and $350 on three dates in July and August 2018; a total of $3,100. “Records indicate $275 was withheld from Duncan’s pay as repayment for a portion of the payroll advances,” according to the ‘factual basis statement” she signed. “Duncan had a payroll advance balance of $2,825 that she has not attempted to repay since her termination.” Duncan again told prosecutors she thought it was wrong for her to not have repaid the advances and “wants to repay the money.”
In November 2017, USTDC bought a Hummer H-3 SUV that Duncan used for business travel.
Duncan prepared and submitted travel vouchers for per diems and mileage for trips she took from Nov. 13, 2017 to Aug. 20, 2018, for a total of 10,901 miles for a total reimbursement of $3,924.36.
“She explained she did not realize she should not have been reimbursed at (that) rate despite using the (agency’s) vehicle,” prosecutors said, according to the plea agreement documents. “The total loss for the computers, gym memberships, personal attorney, payroll advances and travel is $14,603.33.”
It wasn’t disclosed in the plea agreement why the restitution ordered was $10,000 less than the alleged loss; but apparently Duncan already had made restitution for some of the property and cash she admitted taking.
In a separate case involving the agency, former employee Dawn Block of Pierre pleaded not guilty in December to stealing at least $5,000 worth of cash, payroll advances, duplicate pay and “unsupported payments,” from October 2018 to May 2019, or after Duncan was fired, according to federal court documents.
Block, who was 52 in December, agreed in May to postpone her case because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her trial is slated for June 30 in Pierre, although it is not likely that will happen. The great majority, over 95%, of defendants in federal cases come to a plea agreement with prosecutors before going to trial, studies show.
The United Sioux Tribes Development Corp. was formed in 1970 as a nonprofit to help American Indians in finding jobs and other economic ventures. Its leadership includes the nine Sioux tribes in the state and the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe based at Devils Lake, North Dakota.
According to its website: “The United Sioux Tribes is the political arm for the tribes, whereas the United Sioux Tribes Development Corp. is a business tool which provides services to the Indian People. The USTDC’s goals and objectives are to serve South Dakota Indians on and off the reservations by wise usage of existing programs and to actively promote the Native Americans into the state’s economic climate through utilization of resources.”
The USTDC receives funding from the U.S. Department of Labor and provides direct assistance — an average of about $1,000 in stipends paid to eligible tribal members until they find employment and until the first full paycheck arrives, according to a financial aid website. The office in Pierre also provides job training and development, counseling, “social adjustment guidance” and other assistance programs, including “community adjustment services,” according to USTDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.