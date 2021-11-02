Fort Pierre resident Jean Rounds, wife of U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., died Tuesday after a two and a half-year battle with sarcoma cancer.
“The love of my life is with the Lord," the Senator said in a Tuesday press release. "No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”
Jean was South Dakota's First Lady from 2003 to 2011.
In May 2019, Jean was diagnosed with a malignant, high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve—a sarcoma. She underwent six rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment, which was completed in February 2020. She underwent surgery again in September 2020.
A 2008 Capital Journal profile described Jean as "active in the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Capital Area United Way and working to promote early literacy, drug and alcohol awareness, women’s health issues and domestic violence prevention."
Jean, a Lake Preston native, met Rounds while attending South Dakota State University, where she received a degree in secretarial science. Jean moved to Pierre in 1977 and married Rounds in 1978.
As the state's first lady, she helped design a nearly $3 million Governor's Residence after the former residence closed in 2003. In 2007, the Rounds family opened the doors to the 14,000-square foot Governor's Residence in 2007, where then First Lady Jean Rounds signed "The Governor's Residence Cookbook."
In 2008, Jean said she looked forward to the end of Rounds' term as governor but found the experience enjoyable and would leave as the same person she was before becoming first lady.
Go to rounds.senate.gov/jean or mail to P.O. Box 309, Pierre, SD 57501 to send condolences to the Rounds family.
