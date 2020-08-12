Fort Pierre's Tony Jones on horseback again across America to D.C. in ride for veterans

Tony Jones, the Fort Pierre cowboy who rode horseback to Washington, D.C., in 2016, is doing it again, this time on a horse named Sarge.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, he was perhaps halfway through his journey, in southwest Kentucky at Land Between the Lakes.
This time, he began riding in Texas, at Rio Vista, 40 miles south of Fort Worth.
“A good, good friend of mine, Rick Binkley, who used to live in Pierre, lives down there,” Jones told the Capital Journal from Kentucky on Wednesday. Another friend from that Texas area also asked him to visit, Jones said.
So he trailered his horse down there and then saddled up June 22 to begin the journey toward Washington, D.C.
“I’m the only man dumb enough to ride across the South in the middle of summer,” Jones said with his signature cackle of a laugh. “That was almost two months ago. I’ve probably got two months to go, at least.
“I’m speaking to a lot of people. Sometimes, we are at American Legions or VFWs, sometimes at fire stations. I have been meeting with a lot of police officers, firemen, first responders.”
His message is to all Americans, he says. A main theme of his is “we are better than we think.”
Jones talks about showing support for military veterans, but also for anyone, especially those in difficult jobs.
His agenda is fairly loose and he is careful not to push his horse, Sarge, too much.
“It’s not about getting to D.C.; it’s about meeting people. I have put a lot of Americans together this time. That’s what it’s about. I went last time to learn everything I could. Now, I’m trying to put that to work.”
“I guess the whole beauty of what I do — not that I do anything other than ride a horse — is just that America is getting me. We hear about so many bad things in America, but those bad things aren’t happening. Not for millions of others. It’s not that way.”
The support he’s gotten began late last year as he began planning.
Troy Bethke, a veteran race horse trainer with his own stable of horses at Canterbury Downs in the Twin Cities, gave Jones the gelding he’s riding, after he retired him from the race track. “Sarge earned like $84,000,” Jones said.
But this ride has been tough on Sarge and Jones is taking it easy. “We went just 15 miles today,” he said. “I’m sort of waiting out a storm now.”
He’s got a tent he often camps in, but he often finds strangers offering him a place to stay. Or other ways of helping.
“I met this guy, Joseph Smith, in Tennessee. He’s coming along with me. Running ahead of me, putting up a camp each day. Then he’s been driving back home. His dad is a retired veteran, 23 years in the service. So right now he’s over 100 miles from home, that he’s driving. It’s sure made it easier for me and my horse when I don’t have to carry all the gear and not have to set it up every day.”
Kim Hallock and Reed Stoeser, leaders in American Legion Post 20 in Fort Pierre, were part of a celebration welcoming Jones home in October 2016.
Pretty soon, he and Stoeser are going to wheel a pickup truck and horse trailer toward about Owensboro, Kentucky, Hallock said.
“We will be bringing him a couple horses,” Hallock told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
Jones says Sarge, the Minnesota 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding who is retired from the racetracks, needs a break.
“Now he can go home and get fat,” Jones laughed.
Jones is four years older, too, from his last cross-country ride, as he is now 58.
He’s got a Facebook page, Cowboys Ride for Veterans, through people can track his progress.
