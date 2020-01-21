AbuBarker Shabbaz-Evans, 24, of Fort Thompson, South Dakota, has been charged by indictment in federal court with hijacking a pickup truck using a weapon and with robbing gasoline from another driver at a gas pump. The charges carry top sentences of 40 years in prison.
Also known as Abu Barker Evans, he was part of the high-speed 22-mile chase from Pierre to Blunt on Dec. 20, 2019. Evans was named by Highway Patrol officials as a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck which was stolen from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. Dena Hawk, 16, was seen in Pierre driving the stolen truck, and she allegedly led police and Patrol troopers on a chase on U.S. Highway 14 to the east side of Blunt where she ran out of gas. Hawk, Evans and a woman, 21, were arrested without incident, Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said at the time.
This event involving Evans appears to not be directly related to the federal charges alleging his crimes which occurred on Sept. 15, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020.
According to an FBI agent working the case, Barker Evans is an enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe based at Fort Thompson.
Federal prosecutors say that on Sept. 15 on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation, which is about 30 miles southeast of Pierre, Evans took a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a man using threats, violence and a “metal object shaped like a pistol, with intent to do bodily harm.”
On Jan. 1, at a gas station/convenience store in Fort Thompson while another driver went inside to pre-pay for gas, Evans took the gas hose across the pump island and put the gas — pre-paid by the other driver for a white Jeep — into the fuel tank of the van in which he was a passenger. He told the driver of the van to move the van, so he could put the stolen gas in it, according to the charges.
According to court documents, when he was challenged, first by a woman and then by the man driving the Jeep, Evans displayed a handgun and said, ”Do you want to die over some gas?” A small child was also in the Jeep.
Evans faces up to 40 years in prison and a $750,000 fine if convicted of the three charges: carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Jan. 17 in federal court in Pierre before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno.
He remains in the Hughes County Jail.
