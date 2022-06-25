Ron Woodburn is thankful for the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation awarding $10,000 for a new, $18 million outdoor swimming pool in Pierre’s Griffin Park.
“That’s just fantastic,” Woodburn, fundraising chairman for the Municipal Outdoor Pool Committee, said. “We were fortunate to receive a grant from them last year, too.”
The foundation and its Youth Philanthropy Fund recently gave out 20 grants totaling $39,410. The two endowed funds have given out more than $514,000 to nonprofits and programs since 1997.
Other recipients for this year were:
Beyond the Classroom, $1,000
Capital Area Counseling Service, Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, $1,175
Center House Transitional Facility, $3,000
Citizens Involvement Council, $1,600 and $2,100
City of Pierre-Capital City Band, $1,000
Community & Youth Involved, Inc.-GOLD Program, $500 and $1,500
Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, $1,000
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, $3,107
Oahe Hockey Association, $1,500
Pierre Players-Little Players, $375 and $375
Pierre School District 32-2-Destination Imagination, $1,000 and $350
Pierre Tennis Association, $478 and $400.
Pierre/Fort Pierre Lions Club, 1,000
Pierre/Ft. Pierre Area Humane Society, $3,500
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, $2,500
The Right Turn, $1,500
Oahe Hockey Association, $450
In March 2019, the Pierre City Commission agreed to replace the 90-year-old swimming pool with a 50-meter pool, recreational pool, lazy river, slides, diving tower, water walk, children’s water platform, shade structures and zero-depth entry. Construction is underway, with a fall 2023 anticipated completion date, Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said.
Funding for the pool utilizes a public and private partnership with the city providing the majority of the initial funding and assuming ongoing operation and maintenance costs. A campaign is underway to raise $3 million.
Woodburn said $2.5 million of the $3 million has been raised and noted that the $10,000 grant from the foundation certainly will help.
“This is a good size bite,” he said. “It’s a very generous donation.”
The Center House Transitional Facility, a halfway house for women paroled from state prison, received a $3,000 grant.
“We’re very excited about it,” Jack Benjamin, president of the board for the Pierre non-profit, said.
Last fall, the organization sold its property on Broadway Avenue and purchased a new one, putting the facility’s operators on a stronger financial footing.
The Center House recently purchased another property and plans to use the grant to repair the structure, which had been in foreclosure.
“This will be our second fixer-upper,” Benjamin said. “We are helping addicts get clean and taking derelict properties and fixing them up.”
Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, said the $3,107 grant will help pay for new playground equipment at its new shelter. So far $600,000 has been raised for the $4 million shelter, Reinhart said.
“We have a purchase agreement (for the property) and continue on getting funding,” she said. “We are waiting on a few other grants.
Reinhart did not want to give the location of the new shelter because her agency serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.