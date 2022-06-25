Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation

Ron Woodburn is thankful for the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation awarding $10,000 for a new, $18 million outdoor swimming pool in Pierre’s Griffin Park.

“That’s just fantastic,” Woodburn, fundraising chairman for the Municipal Outdoor Pool Committee, said. “We were fortunate to receive a grant from them last year, too.”

The foundation and its Youth Philanthropy Fund recently gave out 20 grants totaling $39,410. The two endowed funds have given out more than $514,000 to nonprofits and programs since 1997.

Other recipients for this year were:

Beyond the Classroom, $1,000

Capital Area Counseling Service, Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, $1,175

Center House Transitional Facility, $3,000

Citizens Involvement Council, $1,600 and $2,100

City of Pierre-Capital City Band, $1,000

Community & Youth Involved, Inc.-GOLD Program, $500 and $1,500

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, $1,000

Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, $3,107

Oahe Hockey Association, $1,500

Pierre Players-Little Players, $375 and $375

Pierre School District 32-2-Destination Imagination, $1,000 and $350

Pierre Tennis Association, $478 and $400.

Pierre/Fort Pierre Lions Club, 1,000

Pierre/Ft. Pierre Area Humane Society, $3,500

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, $2,500

The Right Turn, $1,500

Oahe Hockey Association, $450

In March 2019, the Pierre City Commission agreed to replace the 90-year-old swimming pool with a 50-meter pool, recreational pool, lazy river, slides, diving tower, water walk, children’s water platform, shade structures and zero-depth entry. Construction is underway, with a fall 2023 anticipated completion date, Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said.

Funding for the pool utilizes a public and private partnership with the city providing the majority of the initial funding and assuming ongoing operation and maintenance costs. A campaign is underway to raise $3 million.

Woodburn said $2.5 million of the $3 million has been raised and noted that the $10,000 grant from the foundation certainly will help.

“This is a good size bite,” he said. “It’s a very generous donation.”

The Center House Transitional Facility, a halfway house for women paroled from state prison, received a $3,000 grant.

“We’re very excited about it,” Jack Benjamin, president of the board for the Pierre non-profit, said.

Last fall, the organization sold its property on Broadway Avenue and purchased a new one, putting the facility’s operators on a stronger financial footing.

The Center House recently purchased another property and plans to use the grant to repair the structure, which had been in foreclosure.

“This will be our second fixer-upper,” Benjamin said. “We are helping addicts get clean and taking derelict properties and fixing them up.”

Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, said the $3,107 grant will help pay for new playground equipment at its new shelter. So far $600,000 has been raised for the $4 million shelter, Reinhart said.

“We have a purchase agreement (for the property) and continue on getting funding,” she said. “We are waiting on a few other grants.

Reinhart did not want to give the location of the new shelter because her agency serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking.

