The Four Corners amateur baseball team competed in the District 3 Tournament at the Four Corners Field outside of Hayes over the weekend. They played the Colome Chaos on Saturday, and Chamberlain on Sunday.
Saturday’s game against the Chaos saw Four Corners hold an 8-1 lead going into the fourth inning. That’s when things started to go south. The Chaos scored three runs in the fourth inning, one run in the fifth inning, four runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the eighth inning to take an 11-8 lead. Four Corners added a pair of runs in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough. The Chaos added two more insurance runs in the ninth inning, and went on to win 13-10.
Five Four Corners players each had two hits. Justin Lester led the squad with six runs batted in. Ben Connot led the Chaos with three hits, while Jake Luse had three RBIs.
Ethan Vobr pitched the Chaos to victory. He went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Layton Thieman recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
JD Farley took the loss for Four Corners. He surrendered nine runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out five.
Four Corners played Chamberlain on Sunday in an elimination game. Four Corners held a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning. They extended that lead to 24-3 in the top of the fourth inning. That was all the scoring that was needed, as Four Corners won 24-3, eliminating Chamberlain in the process. No individual stats were given to the Capital Journal for the game against Chamberlain.
Four Corners will next see action in the District 3 Tournament on Tuesday against Kimball/White Lake in Chamberlain. If Four Corners wins, they will guarantee themselves a spot in the State Tournament. If they lose, they will play a must-win game on Friday for a shot at State.
