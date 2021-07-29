Four Corners
The Four Corners baseball team, seen here on their home field, clinched a spot in the State Amateur Baseball Tournament after defeating the Kimball/White Lake Nationals 9-2 on Tuesday.

 Michelle Hand

The Four Corners amateur baseball team played the Kimball/White Lake Nationals in the District 3 Tournament at Greig Field in Chamberlain on Tuesday night. The winner of Tuesday’s game earned themselves a spot in the State Amateur Baseball Tournament next month.

Four Corners was up 4-1 after four innings, and 5-2 after seven innings. They were able to add on a few more runs to eventually win 9-2. No individual scoring or pitching stats could be found by the Capital Journal.

Four Corners earned a berth in the State Amateur Baseball Tournament, which will be played at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Aug. 4-15. They do not know who they will play as of the printing of this story.

