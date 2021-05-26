Runner

A Four Corners batter runs towards first base during a game against the Plankinton Bankers at the Four Corners Field outside of Hayes. 

The Four Corners amateur baseball team played a pair of games last week in Colome and at the Four Corners Field outside Hayes. Four Corners defeated Colome 11-4 in Colome last Thursday. They lost 15-2 to the Plankinton Bankers on Sunday. No individual stats or scoring were sent to the Capital Journal.

Four Corners will next see action against Kimball-White Lake in Kimball on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. They will next play a home game at the Four Corners Field against the Plankinton Gold Sox on June 6.

