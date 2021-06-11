The Four Corners amateur baseball team played the South Central Storm in Gregory on Thursday. The Storm were able to come away with an 11-2 victory.

The game was scoreless until the second inning when the Storm scored four runs to take the lead. They added a run in the third inning when Christian Schweigert scored on a Paul Taggart single. The Storm added another six runs in the fourth inning. Four Corners got on the board in the seventh inning thanks to a wild pitch and a Jeremy Hand single, but that was all the scoring that would be had.

Four Corners (4-2) will next see action against the Wessington Springs Owls at the Four Corners Field outside Hayes on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments