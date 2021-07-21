The Four Corners amateur baseball team hosted the South Central Storm at the Four Corners Field outside of Hayes on Sunday. Sunday’s game was the regular season finale for Four Corners.
Four Corners drew first blood after Justin Lester came across to score on an Adam Kaus single. The Storm tied things up in the seventh inning. They took the lead after getting four runs in the top of the eighth. Four Corners scored a run in both the eighth and ninth innings, but it wasn’t enough. The Storm won 5-3.
Nathany Hainy and Noah Hainy led Four Corners with three hits each, while Adam Kaus had two runs batted in. Triv Vosika led the Storm with two hits, while Blake Boes had two RBIs.
Both teams will play in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association District 3 Tournament. Games will be held in Chamberlain and at the Four Corners Field. The lone games at Four Corners Field will be on Saturday and Sunday. Four Corners (10-6) will open the tournament against the Colome Chaos (8-8) at the Four Corners Field on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
