The winning ways continued for the Four Corners amateur baseball team on Sunday. They defeated the Plankinton Gold Sox 19-3 in five innings at the Four Corners Field outside of Hayes.
The visiting Gold Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Four Corners responded with three runs in the first inning, and they never looked back. Four Corners added two runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and 13 runs in the fifth inning. The Gold Sox scored a couple more runs after that initial score, but it wasn’t enough to not fall victim to the ten run rule.
Austin Hand got the win for Four Corners. He surrendered three runs on two hits over four and a third innings, striking out four.
Ryland DeVries took the loss for the Gold Sox. He lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out three.
Four Corners (4-1) will next see action against the South Central Storm (3-2) in Gregory on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Four Corners will host the Wessington Springs Owls (1-3) at the Four Corners Field on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.