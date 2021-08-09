The Four Corners amateur baseball team played the Wynot Expos in the first round of the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

Four Corners jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Justin Allen scored on an Andrew Coverdale single. The Expos responded by scoring three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. They added one run in the third inning, fourth inning, fifth inning and seventh inning, as well as two runs in the ninth inning. Four Corners was only able to get one more run on the board, so it wasn’t enough. The Expos came away with a 9-2 victory.

Justin Allen and Andrew Coverdale led Four Corners with three hits. Coverdale and Nathan Hainy each had one RBI. Scott Morrison led the Expos with three hits. Morrison and Lee Heimes each had two RBIs.

Jalen Wieseler led the Expos to victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on 10 hits in nine innings, striking out two and walking three.

Jeremy Hand took the loss for Four Corners. He surrendered six runs on seven hits in five innings, walking one.

With the loss, the season for Four Corners is now over. They end the season with a 12-8 overall record.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments