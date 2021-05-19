The Four Corners amateur baseball team started their season on a high note on Sunday, when they defeated Chamberlain 15-1 at the Four Corners Field five miles west of Hayes. No individual statistics or scoring summary were sent to the Capital Journal.

Four Corners will see action on the road for the first time this season when they take on Colome in Colome on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Four Corners will take on the Plankinton Bankers at the Four Corners Field on Sunday. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments