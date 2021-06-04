The Four Corners amateur baseball team added another W to the win column on Thursday night when they defeated the Miller Outlaws 16-6 via the ten-run rule in Miller.

Four Corners scored at least one run in all but the second inning. They scored four runs in the sixth and seventh innings, three runs in the third inning, two runs in the first and fourth innings, and one run in the fifth inning.

Andrew McCloud was the top hitter for Four Corners. He went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, including a three run home run in the third inning. The Outlaws were led offensively by Dustin Harvey. He went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Josh Davies was the winning pitcher for Four Corners. He surrendered four runs on six hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one.

Janes Conmay took the loss for the Outlaws. He went two innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out three.

Four Corners (3-1) will next see action against the Plankinton Gold Sox at the Four Corners Field outside of Hayes on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

