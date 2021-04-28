It usually only happens once in a number of years for the Pierre area, but this year four separate scouts earned the top rank available. That’s the big news for Eddie DeVaney, Gavin Jacobson, Blake Jones, and Stan Hodne, who are Pierre’s new Eagle Scouts.
“Four scouts from one troop within the same time frame is pretty rare,” Alyssa Schaefbauer, Advancement Chair for Troop 27, said. “According to scouting.org, in 2019 only 8 percent of scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank.”
Each of the four is a member of Pierre’s Scout Troop 27. Each worked his way up through the ranks, fulfilled far more than the basic requirements for Eagle, completed a leadership community project of his own design and passed the strenuous Eagle Scout Board of Review.
For two of the scouts, a Court of Honor was held on April 17 at the hosting Chapter Organization, which for this troop is the United Methodist Church in Pierre. DeVaney and Hodne happen to be members of that church. A Court of Honor for Jacobson and Jones is set for June 6 at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center — because of various scheduling conflicts and a desire for a more open area.
“Blake earned three more merit badges than required,” Schaefbauer said. “Eddie earned four more merit badges than required. Stan earned six more merit badges than required. And, Gavin earned 15 more merit badges than required.”
Jacobson, 16, along with earning the Eagle rank, has also earned Bronze, Gold and Silver Eagle Palms. He is a member of the prestigious Order of Arrow — Scouting Honor Society. His leadership-based community service project was creating a memorial bench, and dedicating it to Kurt Neyhart. Neyhart had given 43 years of his life to being a scout leader. The bench — permanently located at patio and gardens of the United Methodist Church — was dedicated April 2021, with Neyhart’s widow, Mary, accepting her husband’s honor.
Jones, 18, also used a memorial bench and its dedication as his Eagle leadership project. The bench, also permanently located at the church patio and gardens, is in memory of Tim Von Kennel. Von Kennel was a well-liked and respected administrator at First United Methodist Church. He died unexpectedly in 2019.
Hodne, 17, chose as his Eagle leadership project to blueprint, create and install a billboard of information about Laframboise Island for the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department. This required more than 30 hours of work and the help of four other scouts and two adults.
DeVaney, 17, chose to organize over 20 volunteers — scouts and adult leaders — in packaging 30,000 COVID testing swab kits for his Eagle leadership project at the request of the Department of Health. Last spring, when testing kits were in high demand, the department had a large bulk order of materials that needed to be broken down into testing kits that could then be sterilized at the State Health Laboratory and sent around the state. DeVaney’s group spent over 80 hours compiling the test kits.
According to Schaefbauer, to earn Eagle a Scout must progress through six other ranks. The first is Scout — the basics of scouting. Tenderfoot is next, learning more about conservation through the Outdoor Code and Leave No-Trace, about first aid, advancing physical fitness, and the basics of camping, meal preparation, and caring for tools. Each rank advancement requires a meeting with a Board of Review where the scout goes in front of three committee members to tell about what the scout has learned.
At Second Class rank, they learn more about building a proper fire and keeping it going, how to use a compass and map, water rescue and more in-depth first aid, a deeper meaning of the U.S. Constitution and respect for the American Flag. They also learn to focus on participating in various scouting activities like camping, patrol meetings and troop meetings.
At First Class rank, a scout continues on all the previous topics, plus how to plan and act in emergency situations, and honing their knot tying and lashing skills. This is where their dedication to community services really begins.
The Star Rank focuses on leadership skills and community service. This rank requires a scout to be active and provide leadership for the troop for at least four months. During that time, they are to earn their first four Eagle-required merit badges as well as two merit badges of their choosing if they haven’t already.
Schaefbauer says the Life Rank is the last rank before Eagle. During Life Rank the scout practices their leadership skills by ensuring that they serve in a leadership role for at least six months and are also required to teach younger scouts some of the basic scouting skills. The scout must also earn another five merit badges, three of them required for Eagle.
As an Eagle, the scout must earn their last six Eagle-required merit badges and 10 more merit badges of their choice for a total of 13 eagle required and 21 total. They put their leadership and community services skills together. This project cannot benefit the scout personally, the Troop or BSA.
Once this is completed then the scout must bring three reference letters and go in front of a District committee Board of Review. There the Scout discusses the challenges and learning experiences he has had, and articulates how he plans to help the troop and community in the future. This committee determines if the scout has done all the requirements and will continue to live the Scout Oath and Law.
