During a Thursday Pierre Library Board meeting, resident Missy Slaathaug expressed concerns about what she said appears to be a fair amount of chaos or mismanagement at Rawlins Municipal Library.
She’s also concerned about the children’s program, loss of good employees, programs somewhat “unceremoniously ditched” and censorship.
“There was a pride display up for about a day and the person who made the display (had to) take it down,” she said. “I’m really worried about the signs of clamping down on that kind of inclusivity.”
Slaathaug and her husband, Eric, were among four folks who spoke during Thursday’s meeting about the library’s direction since Library Director Abby Donaldson took over in March. The library’s former circulation services coordinator, Edwardson replaced Robin Schrupp, who retired after being the library’s director for nine years.
The board addressed those concerns also shared on social media and an unsigned email to the board.
After completing the meeting agenda, the library board went into executive session to discuss personnel, Library Board Chairwoman Sarah Aker said. An executive session is a private portion of a public board meeting to handle sensitive and confidential business including personnel and legal matters.
Executive sessions are usually attended only by the board members. In this case, Edwardson joined the board.
The board took no action after the executive session, Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson, who serves as the city’s liaison to the library, said.
“Overall, the library is doing really good things,” Johnson said on Friday. “Yes, change is hard and we’re trying to use resources as effectively as we can.”
The elimination of the Rescue Readers program apparently created dissatisfaction, Johnson said. The South Dakota Discovery Center took over the program during the summer. The Rescue Readers involves children reading to pets at the PAWS Animal Rescue’s shelter.
“It got picked up immediately and that was a better fit,” Johnson said.
The library board recently reduced the number of items patrons can sign out to 25 and went fine-free for late returns. Patrons no longer have to pay the 10-cent daily fine for overdue books, DVDs, magazines and audio books.
Prior to going fine-free, the library was losing about 200 items per year from its collection of 76,521 items. The primary goal of going fine-free is to have items returned.
“We created a lot of great things and the perception is that the library is falling apart,” Johnson said. “It’s being perpetuated by someone who has feelings about what happened against them personally.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
