Four Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football players signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football throughout South Dakota in a signing ceremony at the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning. Those players are Josh Rowse, Gunnar Gehring, Collin Brueggeman and Regan Bollweg.
Rowse signed to play at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, where he will major in Pre-Chiropractic. Gehring signed to play at the University of Sioux Falls, where he will major in Pre-Med. Brueggeman signed to play at Dakota State in Madison, where he will major in Cyber Operations. Bollweg signed to play at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he will major in Ag Business.
The Govs have won four consecutive Class 11AA State Football Championships. In the past four years, the Govs have gone 40-7. Brueggeman, Gehring and Rowse have been a part of all four State Championship teams. Bollweg, who transferred from Highmore-Harrold before his junior year, played on the last two State Championship teams.
