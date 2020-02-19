February is National Career and Technical Education Month. As part of the celebration, 37 student leaders came to Pierre, Feb. 4-5, for the South Dakota Career and Technical Student Organizations’ (CTSO) Legislative Shadow Day.
According to Mary Stadick Smith and Ruth Raveling, both with the South Dakota Department of Education, the day’s activities included a social for students, legislators, cabinet members and state agency staff. Students then shadowed legislators at committee meetings and observed House and Senate floor sessions.
Four of the students were Tanner Eide, Family Career and Community Leaders of America - Gettysburg Middle School; Veronica Knippling, Future Business Leaders of America - Highmore-Harrold High School, and Regan Bollweg and Catie Natvig, both with FBLA - T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.
“When students engage in career and technical education, they experience hands-on learning that helps prepare them for high-demand careers,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These groups are great ways for students to expand on their classroom learning, meet peers from across the state and develop valuable leadership skills.”
Career and technical education seeks to equip students with core academic skills and the ability to apply those skills for careers and life. CTE emphasizes employable skills like critical thinking, responsibility and technical skills related to specific career pathways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.