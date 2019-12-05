Four local teachers selected as TALES project fellows

The South Dakota Discovery Center has selected four local educators as Teaching Artifacts from Lived Experiences used in Storyteaching (TALES) project fellows.
According to a Center release, the four are Mary Steffen, Stanley County School; Ashley Boone, T.F. Riggs High School; and Jessica Carr and Hope Armstrong, Georgia Morse Middle School; are part of the inaugural cohort consisting of educators from across the state.
The TALES project helps educators to go beyond the textbook and teach with artifacts from their lived experiences. Educators use personal experiences and artifacts in ‘storyteaching.’ The Fellows are from kindergarten through 12th grade, and from most of the topic areas including English Language Learners and Special Education.
Anne Lewis, TALES project director, said that when teachers use their personal experiences to teach, learning comes alive for students. “When students see that something they are learning in class relates to the real world, it changes the way they look at the material,” Lewis said. “It’s an automatic answer to the question ‘why do I have to learn this’.”
TALES is funded by the South Dakota Community Foundation. Though educators are not taught how to use their personal artifacts and lived experiences in teaching, many have implemented it on their own. “We will use their collective expertise to help other teachers do this,” Lewis said.
While innovative, it is also an ancient method of teaching, said Lewis. “It is essentially storytelling. The key is to make sure the lived experience is instructional. That’s why we call it ‘storyteaching’.”
The Fellows meet through online conferencing in early January, and work remotely over the next three months. “Our goal is to have teachers create exemplar lesson plans to show how they have used their personal artifacts and experiences with their content. We will also develop a framework to help other teachers start using TALES in their classrooms,” said Lewis.
