South Dakota officials announced four more deaths in Minnehaha County during the daily Department of Health teleconference on Thursday, May 14 in Pierre.
There were 60 new positive cases across the state and 569 negative test results, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
The new cases included one in each of Charles Mix, Clark, Davison, Grant, Lyman, Union and Yankton counties. There were two in Lincoln, three in Roberts, four in Pennington, 11 in Brown and 33 in Minnehaha counties.
Minnehaha has suffered the most deaths from COVID-19 in the state to date with 38. The other counties included two in Beadle and one each in Jerauld, McCook and Pennington counties.
However, there was bit of good news in Minnehaha County related to the Smithfield Foods cluster at the Sioux Falls pork packing plant. All of the cases reported as positive from close contacts to employees have recovered, 245 of 245. The employees recovered are 830 of 853 have recovered from being infected with COVID-19.
The state's other meatpacking plant to see an outbreak, DemKota Beef in Aberdeen, continues to add numbers. There are now two lists: one of infected positive cases and one for recovered. There have been 95 reported positive cases and 45 of those employees have recovered, state officials said.
“If all of the work close contacts can be identified, that is not cause for a public notice,” Clayton said. “It is only when a person would have direct contact with the public at large through the course of their work while they were asymptomatic or in the two days prior to becoming symptomatic, where the individual is able to transmit the virus.”
Basically, if every person on an individual’s close contact list can be identified within 24 hours of receiving notice of a positive COVID-19 test result, through one of over 130 contact tracers, a public notice is not necessary, both Clayton and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon have said.
The focus of the health department is on medical management, Clayton said. Because state officials continue to follow a “symptom-based testing” guideline, there could potentially be more people infected, and possibly recovered, from the virus, Clayton said.
There is a list of results from the damage done after a person is no longer infected with COVID-19. Doctors have seen it since the pandemic first began in Wuhan, China.
While the list is being monitored by health care professionals, it is not something the state and other health departments are tracking as of now, Clayton said.
There is potential damage to the lungs in people who suffer severe cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
“COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, can cause lung complications such as pneumonia and, in the most severe cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS,” professional lung disease at John Hopkins Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos said. “Sepsis, another possible complication of COVID-19, can also cause lasting harm to the lungs and other organs.”
In the past with severe cases in respiratory function called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) it is not always both lungs affected, Galiatsatos said. Though in the cases of COVID-19 it often is both lungs.
“While most people recover from pneumonia without any lasting lung damage, the pneumonia associated with COVID-19 may be severe,” Galiatsatos said. “Even after the disease has passed, lung injury may result in breathing difficulties that might take months to improve.”
There is still much not known, professionals have said.
“It is a marathon, not a sprint,” both Malsam-Rysdon and Gov. Kristi Noem have continued to remind South Dakotans.
“The focus here is that individuals need to take proper precaution at the individual level,” Clayton said. “Make sure that they are making good choices. Washing their hands frequently. If they’re out in public, one of the precautionary steps is they can wear a cloth face mask or cloth face covering.”
Some comparisons continue to be made between COVID-19 and the influenza pandemic of 1918.
“The 1918 pandemic was due to an influenza virus,” Clayton said. “So there are similarities, but there will obviously be differences from the pandemic that is playing out for us. One of the important things is the focus on potential for multiple waves.”
There were waves in the spring of 1918 and fall of 1918. They extended into the winter and into 1919, Clayton said.
“That is one piece I think that we need to remember is that there is the potential for multiple waves or continuing transmission over time," Clayton said. “The second I think is just that focus on individual precautions, business precautions, larger community precaution to help avoid the transmission of COVID-19.”
The epidemiology community and others who study disease have been able to study as a retrospective picture of what went well and what did not in the 1918 pandemic, Clayton said. It has been a focus and portion of the state’s pandemic planning since 2005, he said.
The differences between influenza, as in 1918, and the SARS-COV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, are very apparent, Clayton said.
The level of transmission is different, but one thing remains the same, he said.
“They are both respiratory viruses and it is very important that we take proper precautions with the focus on that round of transmission,” Clayton said.
The easiest lesson was perhaps to be vigilant and don’t give up.
“Just those commonsense precautions that we know work, and as proven precautions to help avoid illness,” Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
