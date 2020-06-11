South Dakota Department of Health officials reported four deaths and 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 when the website updated before noon on Thursday, June 11.
There was no teleconference Thursday, so here is a roundup of what the state reported electronically.
The death of the individual in the 20-29 age group, the first in the state, did not have any preexisting conditions, or comorbidity to contribute to their death from COVID-19, according to the website.
Hughes and Stanley counties remained four and two active COVID cases, respectively.
There are 14 fewer people hospitalized Thursday than the previous day, with a total of 87 currently hospitalized, according to the website.
The new death toll is now at 73, while the most vulnerable of the population remains older people, especially over 80.
There have been 36 deaths in the age group of 80 and older, out of 136 total positive cases.
The age group makes up almost 50% of South Dakota’s total deaths, while more than one in five has died of those infected, according to the state’s records.
There was a new bell to go along with the new whistles recently installed on the state website as well. The figure of new positive cases is now not only listed, but at the very top of the data visualization.
Recently, state officials added some graphs to show the daily, weekly and monthly movement of the virus, plus an overlay giving a running average.
The running average is on a downward trajectory, as it has been since June 5 when the five-day moving average was 82. It is at 60 on June 11, according to the website.
On June 5, there were actually 101 cases, as it is a “five-day moving average,” the state said.
The state expects to see continued COVID-19 outcomes such as hospitalizations through the summer and fall, back into flu season when it will become more difficult to differentiate between common flu people have some immunity against versus SARS-COV-2, where there is none, state head epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said last week.
Residents need to be cognizant of the community live in and how it is reflected on the community impact map on the state’s website, Clayton said. If they do live in an area, and there are only still around 10 who don’t, with community acquired cases in a manner to be “elevated” to either status of minimal to moderate and substantial should take precautions when going into public spaces where social distancing is impeded of non-existent and wear a cloth face covering.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
