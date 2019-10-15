The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of South Dakota is hosting the 14th District

Fall Conference on Oct. 18-19, at the DAV headquarters, Sioux Falls. The district includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.

More than 100 injured and ill veterans are expected to attend. They include veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Conference speakers include Stephen “Butch” Whitehead, DAV national commander; Warren Tobin, DAV national executive committeeman (NEC) of the DAV 14th District; Sandra J. Dobmeier, auxiliary national executive committee (NEC) of the Auxiliary 14th District; Barb Tiel, VA acting director of Sioux Falls VA Health Care System; Shawn Bohn, director of VA Dakota’s Regional Office for Benefits/Claims; and Elizabeth Van Lishuot, director of Veterans Outdoors Adventures North Dakota.

The conference provides information on VA healthcare services; benefits and claims; legislative issues; employment programs and services; DAV national service programs and services; state commanders reports from each state; and Veterans Outdoors Adventures North Dakota.

The 727th Transportation Committee of Brookings will present a donation of $39,000 raised from the 15th annual 727th /DAV Charity Poker Run held in Brookings for the DAV Hospital Transportation Network. The network provides free rides for Veterans to the VA health care systems and VA clinics. This year’s donation brings the total donations to $264,000 in 15 years from the annual poker run

Tags

Load comments