Friday, February 14, Valentine’s Day
1. Valentine’s Day Program for Kids at Rawlins Library in Pierre, 1 p.m. With no school in session on Friday, area kids can head over to the library where hearts and flowers will be the theme of the day. Create a Valentine craft project and enjoy a sweet treat of Valentine trail mix. The classic Disney movie, “Lady and the Tramp,” featuring everyone’s favorite canine love story, will be shown.
Saturday, February 15
2. “Music to Light up your Life” Valentine Luncheon at First United Methodist Church in Pierre, 12 p.m. Spend the afternoon with your sweetheart savoring good food and beautiful music. Men and women will enjoy a festive meal with musical entertainment provided by Kate Nelson and Ron Smith. On the menu: chicken salad and roast beef salad sandwiches served with a variety of salads, desserts and beverages. The cost is $10, with all proceeds supporting various mission projects and camp scholarships. Door prizes, fun and fellowship will round out the event.
3. Build a Succulent Planter Class at East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, located at 5400 SD Highway 34 east of Pierre. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. With spring just around the corner, now is a great time to start thinking about seasonal planting. For $25, participants will get the supplies and instructions needed to plant three succulents, along with a decorative rock. Come March, you’ll have a head start at welcoming the new season. Pre-registration is required. Call 224-5939 for details.
Saturday, February 15 & Sunday, February 16
4. Dakota Territory Gun Show at the Ramkota River Centre in Pierre, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gun enthusiasts, hunters and sportsmen alike are sure to find much to love at this large show sponsored by the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association, Inc. Admission is just $5.
