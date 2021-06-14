The Fourth Annual Run with the Govs race was held in Pierre on Saturday morning. More than 60 participants ran and walked the 3.5-mile course through the heart of the capital city, featuring the statues of South Dakota’s former leaders on the Trail of Governors. Participants came from as far away as Maryland.
Winners were given medals on the State Capitol steps. Luke Ludwig of Stuart, Neb. won First Overall and Top Male in the Adult Division after finishing with a time of 22:42. Rapid City’s Ashley Riter-Collins placed first in the Female Adult Division with a tiem of 26:29, while Cresbard’s Annaleise Holsing placed first in the Female 12 and Under Division with a time of 25:53.
All proceeds from the race go to support the Trail of Governors Foundation. Sponsors for the race included Delta Dental of South Dakota, First Dakota National Bank, Rotary of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Olinger Law Firm, Reinke-Gray Wealth Management, the Sanderson family and Brittney Schiefelbein-American Family Insurance.
The Fifth Annual Run with the Govs will be held on June 11, 2022. More information will be available on www.runsignup.com, and on the Run with the Govs Facebook page.
