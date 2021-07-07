Brandon Hoftiezer

Fort Pierre's Brandon Hoftiezer placed 12th in the Wissota Midwest Mods Feature Race at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday.

Auto racers from around the area saw action on Saturday in the Fourth of July Special Races event at Miller Central Speedway in Miller.

Highmore’s Jace Baloun led all local competitors by placing seventh in the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks race, while Blunt’s Jordan Rawstern placed 11th in the Wissota Street Stock race. The Wissota Midwest Mods race had the most local competitors. Highmore’s Jayme Peterson placed ninth, while Fort Pierre’s Britt Williams placed 10th. Fort Pierre’s Brandon Hoftiezer and Highmore’s Trevor Ryan placed 12th and 14th, respectively.

Racing at the Miller Central Speedway will continue on July 17. Gates open at 5 p.m. CT, while races start at 7 p.m. CT. For more information, go to millercentralspeedway.myracepass.com.

