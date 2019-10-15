Frederick Rowe Hodoval, 85
Frederick Rowe Hodoval, 85, formerly of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, and currently of Cumming, GA, died of natural causes on October 12, 2019. He was born in Ft. Pierre on November 30, 1933 to Frederick and Edine Hodoval. He graduated Ft. Pierre High School in 1952 and was the senior class president and active in the theatre program.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Marlys “Marcie” Hodoval. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Witt Hodoval, two children — Jodi Rehm (husband-Peter) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Scott Hodoval (wife-Suzi) of Lawrenceville, GA, and four grandchildren — Devon Rehm, Connor Rehm, Haley Hodoval and Bradley Hodoval.
Fred graduated from South Dakota State University where he participated in ROTC and later served in the Korean War. He then began a career in non-profit fundraising with such organizations as Easter Seals, Illinois Benedictine College, and Starr Commonwealth Schools.
He was a former Rotarian of the Year in Marshall, MI, loved fishing, reading, grilling, gardening, playing cribbage and was a cigar aficionado. He was a showman at heart, participating in local theatre and church choirs throughout his life.
A private family service with full military honors was held for Fred Hodoval at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Memorial contributions are requested to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta by visiting online at choa.org/tributes. The family encourages friends to leave personal messages and sign the online guest book at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.