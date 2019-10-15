vet flag
Frederick Rowe Hodoval, 85

Frederick Rowe Hodoval, 85, formerly of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, and currently of Cumming, GA, died of natural causes on October 12, 2019. He was born in Ft. Pierre on November 30, 1933 to Frederick and Edine Hodoval. He graduated Ft. Pierre High School in 1952 and was the senior class president and active in the theatre program.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Marlys “Marcie” Hodoval. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Witt Hodoval, two children — Jodi Rehm (husband-Peter) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Scott Hodoval (wife-Suzi) of Lawrenceville, GA, and four grandchildren — Devon Rehm, Connor Rehm, Haley Hodoval and Bradley Hodoval.

Fred graduated from South Dakota State University where he participated in ROTC and later served in the Korean War. He then began a career in non-profit fundraising with such organizations as Easter Seals, Illinois Benedictine College, and Starr Commonwealth Schools.

He was a former Rotarian of the Year in Marshall, MI, loved fishing, reading, grilling, gardening, playing cribbage and was a cigar aficionado. He was a showman at heart, participating in local theatre and church choirs throughout his life.

A private family service with full military honors was held for Fred Hodoval at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Memorial contributions are requested to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta by visiting online at choa.org/tributes. The family encourages friends to leave personal messages and sign the online guest book at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

