Free Agriculture webinar series continues

A six-part agriculture webinar series continues into its fourth installment this coming Thursday, July 9. A dairy economic update by Sarina Sharp starts at 2 p.m. (CST).
The free series is hosted by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with SDARL, Farm Credit Services of America, First Dakota National Bank, and Maxwell Strategies.
Sharp grew up on dairy farms in California and Michigan. She studied business at Covenant College in Chattanooga and serves on the board at her alma mater. She worked for two years as a grain market analyst for the Nesvick Trading Group in Memphis, Tennessee. For the past decade, she has helped dairy producers manage financial risk through commodity trading. In addition, she writes regularly for the Daily Dairy Report, the Milk Producers Council, and T.C. Jacoby and Company.
In the upcoming session, dairy market analyst will provide a Dairy Economic Update. Throughout the webinar, the audience can listen, learn, and interact during the question-and-answer session.
"Dairy Economic Update" presented by Sarina Sharp is July 9 at 2 p.m. (CST).
"Financial Decision Making & Resiliency in a Crisis" presented by Alan Hojer is July 23 at 10 a.m. (CST).
"Leadership During Uncertain Times" presented by Don Norton and Olga Reuvekamp is July 30 at 2 p.m. (CST).
Email micah.palmer@maxwellstrat.com, and Micah Palmer will contact you as soon as you may register.
