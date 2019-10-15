The University of Mary music department will present its fall band concert, Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m., inside Founders Hall at the new Lumen Vitae University Center (LVUC) on campus, Bismarck, N.D. The hour-long event is free and open to the public.
Student musicians performing in the concert include John Wollman, Pierre.
The fall concert opens with the Normandie movement of Suite Française by French composer Darius Milhaud. His work pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. One of the featured pieces is the March from Robert Jager’s Third Suite for Band. Also on the program is Ghost Train by Eric Whitacre, which commemorates the 150-year anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869. The concert band will present the suite from Sea Hawk by Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Rounding out the program will be the Robert Buckley tune known simply as LOL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.