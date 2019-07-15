This Wednesday, July 17, is the annual Capital City Band concert “Broadway Bound.” It begins at 8 p.m., at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. The band will perform its seventh concert of the summer season, this time saluting Broadway musicals.
Director Larry Johnson recently returned from Denver. “We attended Drums Along The Rockies, a drum and bugle corps competition,” said Johnson. As for the Capital City Band, “this week our theme is musicals, and we are anxious to perform the concert because it was rained out last summer.”
“Broadway musicals have made a profound effect on the American consciousness since the early 1900s to the most recent Broadway production of ‘Hamilton’,” said Johnson. “The scope of productions span from Broadway to junior high operettas. So grab your lawn chair or blanket and join us on a trip, because we are Broadway Bound.”
The program includes “There’s No Business Like Show Business” by Irving Berlin, “Pippin” by Stephen Schwartz, “Highlights from Frozen” by Sean O’Loughlin, “No One Is Alone” by Stephen Sondheim, “Selections from ‘Cats’ “ by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “How Does a Moment Last Forever” by Alan Menken, “Les Miserables” by Claude-Michel Schoenberg, and “Seventy-Six Trombones” by Meredith Willson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.