If a family wants to learn about ice fishing in Pierre, the Department of Game, Fish and Parks is making it possible to learn for free, on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mickelson Pond off of East 4th Street. All of the equipment — including tackle and bait — for the event is provided.
“The goal of the Family Ice Fishing Day is to get families started in this great winter activity,” said GF&P Fisheries Biologist Kyle Potter, one of the event organizers.
“We want to get families on the ice, so they can see how easy, simple and fun ice fishing can be,” said John Murphy, Hughes County Conservation Officer.
Another goal of the event is safety on and around the ice while ice fishing. The number one rule of recreation on the ice is always check the ice first before engaging.
While South Dakota departments do not specifically track accidents on the ice, Murphy noted around 10 vehicles a year fall through the ice. “We have a lot of issues with ice safety because we have the Missouri River,” he said. “Our ice is pretty bad out here.”
Murphy had to ponder a bit to remember the last time there was a fatality while someone was ice fishing in the Pierre area. It’s been at least six or seven years, he said, as previously reported in the Capital Journal.
Space in the free Family Ice Fishing Day is limited to the first 65 people who preregister. People must preregister by noon, Friday, Feb. 7. To do so, or for more information, contact Maggie Lindsey at 605-223-7667 or email maggie.lindsey@state.sd.us.
The Family Ice Fishing Day is open to all ages. Those 16 and older must have a valid South Dakota fishing license. GF&P personnel are looking for volunteers to help with the event or who are willing to loan ice shelters for the event. To help or loan a shelter, call Paul Lepisto at 605-220-1219.
