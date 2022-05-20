Netting out for the big fish 1
Nick Simonson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Saturday is a free fishing day until noon, thanks to the High Plains Wildlife Association of Pierre-Fort Pierre and its 46th Kids Fishing Day.

The day runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Farm Island Recreation Area on the beach east of the causeway.

Open House Weekend statewide in the park system means there is no entrance fee at Farm Island.

Youth 4-16 years old interested in fishing or learning how may participate in the event. Shel's Gas Stop will provide live bait, but organizers want children to bring fishing gear if available.

Registration required. Call Andy Vandel at 605-280-2981 for more information.



Tags

Load comments