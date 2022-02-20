Purchase Access

The annual open house weekend hosted by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is from May 20-22. It features free fishing for residents and non-residents and free park entrance.

Fishing regulations and fishing limits still apply.

Starting Feb. 19, people may reserve campsites, camping cabins, modern lodging and picnic shelters for arrival Friday, May 20.

