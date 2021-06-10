Feeding SD during COVID-19

Pierre warehouse where Feeding South Dakota stores food products, which are then repackaged for distribution.

 Abby Wargo / Capital Journal

When public schools break for the summer, access to the United States Department of Agriculture’s free or reduced school meals is limited.

Feeding South Dakota will distribute packages of nutritious and shelf-stable food through the Summer BackPack Program to children under age 18 who are at risk of going hungry during the summer months.

The Pierre backpack program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., every Thursday at 5 p.m. through August 12. The Pierre area’s Summer BackPack Program is funded in great measure by the Capital Area United Way in Pierre. There are no qualifications to receive the food assistance and no paperwork is required, though children must be present to receive the food.

The Summer BackPack Program provides easy-to-prepare food options like cereal, soup, canned vegetables, granola bars, fruit cups, graham crackers, canned pasta entrées and milk to children in need of food over the weekends.

Feeding South Dakota starts the summer providing a total of 6,795 packages of food to children in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, with the intention to distribute to more children throughout the summer months as the need dictates.

