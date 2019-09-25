Wednesday, Oct. 2, starting at 6 p.m., guitarist & vocalist Hank Harris will perform a free concert at the Rawlins Library in Pierre.
According to Robin Schrupp, director of the Rawlins Municipal Library, October is National Arts and Humanities Month. For 30 years now, Americans for the Arts have celebrated with concerts and other arts-based entertainments.
Harris is a South Dakota legend, known for his musical talents. Over a decades-old career, he has played with the Red Willow Band, DD and the Fayrohs and many other bands. His work with the Deadwood Adams Museum included two compact discs entitled “Deadwood Songbook.” He has a another major work, a South Dakota Public Broadcasting video nominated for a Midwest Emmy. Harris has also written soundtracks for two documentaries aired on Public Broadcasting. As a solo artist, his singing and songwriting has gained him many fans, not only in the Black Hills and in South Dakota in general, but also abroad.
Come listen to Harris in the free concert. The library is at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For more information, call 773-7421.
