Free High Plains Circuit Finals Rodeo, Sept. 29, in Fort Pierre

The 2019 High Plains “Buckin’ To Vegas” Circuit Finals for junior bareback and junior saddle bronc riders is Sunday, Sept. 29 in Fort Pierre at the Casey Tibbs Arena, starting at 11 a.m. CST following the High Plains Series awards ceremony.
According to Sheli Langdeau, Lazy3S Rodeo, the public is invited to cheer on the junior riders and enjoy free admission thanks to sponsors. Concessions will be provided by Pizza Ranch. For more information go to www.lazy3Srodeo.com who produces the youth roughstock series and finals for the High Plains region.
Finalists between the ages of six and 17 who pre-qualified at events throughout the year or earlier in the morning at the 9 a.m. Wild Card event on Sunday will be competing for the Circuit Finals Champion titles and awards.
The region’s six-to-nine year-old bareback finalists include J.D. Chavez, Highmore; Ryggan Lambley, Burke; and David Biggins, Gregory. The area’s six-to-nine year-old saddle bronc finalists include Ryggan Lambley, Burke. The area’s 10-11 year-old bareback finalists include Talon Ping, Highmore. The area’s 15-17 year-old bareback wild card contestants include Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt.
The High Plains region has junior cowboys and one junior cowgirl competing from North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wyoming and Montana while bringing sponsorships from eight states to support the regional event. This is the third year the finals are located in Fort Pierre. The two years prior, the riders traveled to Rock Springs, WY to qualify for the honor to ride at the Las Vegas Events JrNFR arena.
Twenty-two riders from the regional finals will advance to Las Vegas, NV on Dec. 5-9 for the Junior World Finals (aka JrNFR) sanctioned by the Junior Roughstock Association. The competition is held in conjunction with the Cowboy Christmas event at the convention center in downtown Las Vegas.
Last year, High Plains region contestant Hayes Weinberger of Breien, ND won the PeeWee JrNFR bareback riding event. Several other High Plains riders placed in rounds and also made the JrNFR Short Go in their events, winning cash and prizes while in Las Vegas.
