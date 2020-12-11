As Gov. Kristi Noem announced $345 million worth of additional grants for businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19 on Friday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon discussed free at-home testing kits for the coronavirus.
According to Malsam-Rysdon, the South Dakota Department of Health, in partnership with Vault Health, Inc., is now offering the free COVID-19 testing kits. The saliva-based test can be requested by visiting the Health Department website. It is geared towards people who have had close contact(s) with confirmed positive cases.
The kits are also available by going to https://learn.vaulthealth.com/southdakota/.
“Continuing to deliver increased access to COVID-19 testing has been at the forefront of our battle against COVID-19,” Malsam-Rysdon said via news release. “This convenient testing kit will make it easier for South Dakotans to get tested and limit COVID-19 spread. Our Department and the Noem administration remain steadfast in delivering the best testing options to individuals, families and small businesses across our state.”
Officials said users of the kit follow a provided step-by-step sample collection procedure while being assisted by trained medical staff via a web conference service. The sample is then mailed back to a laboratory for medical analysis and results are delivered users via email within 24-48 hours.
Malsam-Rysdon added the new at-home kits are are available to the public in addition to previously announced drive-thru testing facilities across South Dakota. She said as of Friday, more than 660,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed statewide.
While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested whether at-home or at a medical facility are advised to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, while taking steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
Later Friday, Noem said up to $345 million in additional grants for small businesses, non-profit organizations, and health care providers dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be available.
“South Dakota is in a strong position thanks to the amazing work of our small businesses and health care providers,” Noem stated via news release. “This additional relief will help ensure that our economic engines continue to thrive and our health care providers have the resources they need to continue the excellent care they give to our friends, family, and neighbors.”
According to Noem, eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations may apply for up to $195 million in grants to compensate for reductions in cash flow from September through November. Eligibility for the grant will be the same as the initial round of grants. Grantees from the first round will be eligible to apply for additional funding, and entities that have not previously applied will still be eligible as well.
Noem added the additional health care grants will help cover expenses and lost revenue in October and November for health care providers. There will be $150 million available to eligible health care providers, with $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs.
To qualify, providers must deliver services in underserved areas of the state or to persons who are uninsured or part of a vulnerable population such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or children. Funds will offset increased costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19 and ensure continuation of essential health care services.
Applications for the additional grant will be accepted Monday through Dec. 20. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available at https://covid.sd.gov/smallbusiness-healthcare-grants.aspx.
