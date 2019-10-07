A free influenza immunization clinic is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Georgia Morris Middle School for children six months through 18 years of age, as well as college/university students with a student ID.

The Pierre Area POD (Point of Dispensing) is offering the free influenza vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parent consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. This flu shot clinic is a test/exercise of the Pierre Area POD Plan.

A POD Plan is a coordinated effort among several agencies and community members to dispense and distribute medications or vaccine to a regional population in the event of a large infectious disease outbreak or other public health emergency, including bioterrorism and pandemic influenza.

The Pierre Area POD receives funding from the South Dakota Department of Health through its federal preparedness grants. Vaccinating children helps protect them from serious influenza illness and complications, as well as decreases the spread of influenza in the community as children are often the biggest spreaders of influenza to adults and other children.

To move quickly through the clinic, consent forms may be obtained and completed prior to arriving. Forms can be picked up at Community Health Services at 740 E. Sioux, Suite 107, in Pierre.

For more information about the vaccine or the scheduled clinic, contact the South Dakota Department of Health Community Health Services Office in Hughes County at 605-773-3638.

Tags

Load comments