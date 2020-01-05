Free International Potluck Festival, Jan. 20

The Right Turn, Inc., is hosting a celebration of international foods and cultures at its annual International Festival, Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Junior Day.
The event is a potluck. Guests are invited to bring foods to share that represent different cuisines from around the world. The potluck is from noon to 2 p.m., at the Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
There is also an open microphone for attendees to share songs or information about their own cultures or foods they brought. Participants are invited to display mementos and artifacts from around the world.
“It is such a joy to host an event that celebrates diversity in our community,” said Mary Gates, executive director Right Turn. “In previous years, we have enjoyed foods from Peru, Columbia, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, and many countries in Central America. It’s always delicious.”
The free event is open to everyone — just bring a dish and stories to share. Free-will donations are accepted, with proceeds going toward Right Turn’s education programs. The Right Turn, Inc., is a United Way Participating Agency, with the purpose of strengthening the workforce in the community by promoting economic success through education and job training.
Is this an annual event? “Yes,” said Gates. “The first one was on Martin Luther King, Jr Day in 2015. About 40 people came then, and it has grown steadily ever since. Event planners are expecting about 100 people this year.”
What makes it ‘international’? “This is a celebration of food and culture from around the world. This is such a delicious way to showcase our rich and diverse community with influences from many different countries and regions.”
About how many ‘international’ dishes have been presented? “It’s hard to count how many different dishes have been shared over the years. Some of the crowd favorites have been steak and guinness pie from Great Brittain, chicken satay from Thailand, Peruvian pupusas, Honduran sopa (soup) with plantains, New Mexico style green chili enchiladas, Mexican tres-leche cake, and a Filipino sweet rice called biko. One year we had a delicious timpsula soup that had been prepared by noted Lakota chef Sean Sherman.”
Is spaghetti or sauerkraut considered international? “Definitely. There is likely to be a wide variety of different foods to try because everyone who brings a dish to share has been influenced in some way by their culture and heritage. Coming together around food is unifying and fun.”
What is the entertainment, music, guest speakers? “Both the food and entertainment will follow a potpuck approach.This is truly a grass roots event that welcomes and encourages contributions from everyone. There is an open microphone for people to share information about the dishes they brought, or in case anyone would like to contribute to the entertainment. In previous years, the event has featured Filipino pole dancers, poetry readings, a sign-language song performance, potato sack races and various musical performances. This year, Julio Vasquez and his family will provide musical entertainment. Anyone interested in sharing a talent who may need special arrangements should contact The Right Turn ahead of time at 605-773-4755.”
Is the Right Turn providing anything? “Dishes, silverware, coffee and water will be provided at the event. Everything else is potluck.”
Why on a Monday, rather than on a Friday or Saturday? “The event is on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Since it is a national holiday, most schools and many offices are closed. This is a heartwarming event that can help to raise spirits for those who may be feeling a bit of winter blues in the weeks after Christmas and New Years. It is fitting to hold an event like this on a day that honors an important civil rights leader, because it reminds us that our diversity makes us stronger and contributions from all people are valued.”
Anything else you wish to add? “The inspiration for this event came from a conversation among Right Turn students in the fall of 2014. A student from Burkina Faso described a soup from his home country and that quickly led to a conversation about favorite comfort foods and memories of childhood dishes from many parts of the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.