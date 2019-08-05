The free Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program at Capital University Center invites community members of all ages to an open house on Tuesday, August 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.
Attendees may bring a sack lunch if they choose. Dessert, coffee and ice water are provided.
OLLI was created to encourage people to keep learning their whole life. With short-term, non-credit classes, OLLI offers lifelong learning opportunities for members of all ages and education levels. Classes are offered for 12 weeks in the spring and fall each year and span a broad range of interests from history and current events to creative arts and other mind-expanding topics. OLLI instructors are a mix of peer enthusiasts and experts in particular fields.
Open House guests will hear from OLLI members about their experiences with OLLI. Staff
will explain how the OLLI program works and how to register. If you miss the open house, visit OLLI online at http://cucpierre.org/pierre-olli-osher-lifelong-learning-institute-sessions/.
