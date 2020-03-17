Starting Wednesday, March 18, until school is back in session, all students in the Pierre School District can receive free lunches and breakfasts.

Students must be in the Pierre School District and must be present to get the meals.

Look for the white food service trucks at any of the following Pierre locations.

  • Southeast Community Center parking lot - 2315 E Park Street - during the two hours from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Georgia Morse Middle School back Highland parking lot - 309 E Capitol Avenue - for the 45 minutes between 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Buchanan Elementary - 100 N. Buchanan Avenue - for the one hour between 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Meals can be gotten through walk up or drive up. The student’s name will be checked off of a list. The lunch and breakfast meals are Grab and Go Bags.

