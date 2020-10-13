Free lunches in Stanley County schools for rest of school year

During their Oct. 12 meeting, Stanley County School Board members heard from Superintendent Daniel Hoey that students in Fort Pierre will receive free lunches and free breakfasts for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.
The school district’s application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture had been originally turned down. However, an application for a waiver was granted for the federal program. Extended to the end of the school year, there will be no charges for lunches and breakfasts for the district’s students.
The USDA waivers, which will now be in place through June 30, 2021, allow schools to waive meal pattern requirements and serve meals to all children under 18 at no charge. The waivers also enable meals to be served outside of the typically required group settings and meal times, while also permitting parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children. The previous extension of these waivers was originally set to expire at the end of December. Earlier this month, however, Congress passed a continuing resolution bill that granted authority and funding for further extensions, which was later signed into law.
The Stanley County schools in Fort Pierre also have breakfasts. “It’s not a huge offering, a little more bare-boned program,” Hoey said. But breakfasts are also free on this now-extended program.
In other matters:
$56,868 -- That is the average salary for a teacher in Stanley County Schools. “We are ahead of the state average. We are good,” Hoey added.
Virtual parent/teacher conferences are now set for Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The computer link will be available at the end of this week, visible on the district website and through social media.
Toby Morris with Dougherty & Company LLC discussed refinancing the debt from the 2012 expansion/remodeling project. The current financial market is a possible opportunity for the district to save money on interest rates, officials believe. The market hit a COVID spike, then plummeted, and according to Morris the financial market often sees a massive movement after any presidential election. With 11 years remaining on the approximate $3.3 million outstanding debt, even a small amount of interest change can save some money in the long run. Morris can use South Dakota’s great credit rating - through a state intercept program - to help the Stanley County School District lock the district in at a slightly lower rate acceptable to the board. Morris and district business manager Tate Gabriel will look into the details and report back during the next board meeting. “The only thing that happens fast is an accident,” Morris cautioned.
Terri Mehlhaff, elementary principal, announced that a special physical education surprise to be presented “from an outside entity” has been postponed to a later date, thus the anticipation will have to continue until then.
Mehlhaff said the recent kindergarten through third grade DIBELS reading fluency assessment went well. The Core area was good, and showed where the needs are. The first through fifth grade 2020-2021 STAR scores showed an expected bell curve for math, with the vast majority of students in the basic range, a smaller number of students in the higher proficient range, and a yet smaller number in the advanced range. The STAR results for reading showed the greatest number of students are in the advanced range, with a slightly smaller number in the proficient range, and the smallest number of students in the basic range. “We want them all to be at proficient or advanced. We are excited to see how much progress we have made," Mehlhaff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.