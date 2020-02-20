Faith Lutheran Church is hosting a Mardi Gras event on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. The annual family fun event is open to the public.
“Yes, our Mardi Gras is completely free,” said April Hodges, chair Board of Education for Faith Lutheran Church. “I believe it is the only Mardi Gras event in Pierre that night. It is an outreach for our church, and a fun-for-all. It is not a fundraiser.”
Fun, food, games and even bouncy houses will all be in the church’s gym. Faith Lutheran is at 714 N. Grand Ave, more commonly described as the corner of Euclid Avenue and Second Street in Pierre.
“I don’t even know how long we’ve been holding this …many, many years. In the past we had probably about 100 attending, but we have never promoted it like this year. We are sending out invitations through the schools, so we are expecting several hundred this year.”
Hodges said that about 15 volunteer helpers have previously worked the Mardi Gras event. That number may have to grow this year.
“Family friendly costumes are absolutely encouraged,” said Hodges.
